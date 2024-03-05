5,400 Shares in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Purchased by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bruker by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 438 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Down 0.3 %

BRKR stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. 251,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.73. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $90.90.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BRKR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

