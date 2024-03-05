675 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equity Residential by 229.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 207.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE EQR traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.28. 1,945,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,411. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

