8,503 Shares in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Herc by 363.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Herc by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Herc by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HRI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Herc Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:HRI traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $169.04. 77,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,553. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $169.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

