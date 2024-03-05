9,681 Shares in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,692,484 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,144,000 after buying an additional 3,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 20.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,169,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,824,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,942 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,112,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,816,672,000 after purchasing an additional 468,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,727 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after acquiring an additional 507,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,136,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $848,921,000 after acquiring an additional 188,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,419,025.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 9,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.63, for a total value of $1,285,799.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,025.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $2,264,717. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on YUM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Yum! Brands stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.20. 65,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,859. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

