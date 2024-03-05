9,974 Shares in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Acquired by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. EJF Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Bank7 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 788.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank7 by 38.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 121.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 40,306 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Bank7 during the first quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank7 by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BSVN. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bank7 from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Bank7 Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.45. 4,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,933. Bank7 Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.53 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $252.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7

In other Bank7 news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $542,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,351.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $60,515.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,395.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $616,147 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

