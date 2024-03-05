Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 27,226 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,710 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,463,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,936,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $284,353,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $119.15. 975,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,929. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $120.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

View Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,223,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,435 shares of company stock worth $8,071,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.