Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 01/31/2024 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Up 4.5 %

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $137.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.59. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $21.74 and a one year high of $139.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.94.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $7,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,291,681.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.24, for a total transaction of $4,812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,828.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $7,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,485 shares in the company, valued at $14,291,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 312,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 285,734 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $262,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANF

About Abercrombie & Fitch

(Get Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.