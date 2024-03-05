Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in February

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 31st total of 112,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FAX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.71. 309,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,572. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

