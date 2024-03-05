Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.63.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.10. 84,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,666. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $66.49 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.68.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

