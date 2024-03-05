Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Trading Down 6.9%

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.63 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 158,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,035,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLRN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Acelyrin Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $79,220.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,878,496.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acelyrin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the third quarter worth $71,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acelyrin Company Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

