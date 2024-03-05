Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a mkt outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.14.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Down 11.4 %

Institutional Trading of Acrivon Therapeutics

ACRV stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.19 and a 52 week high of $23.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,379,000 after buying an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 59,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

