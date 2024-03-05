ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,068,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,255,892 shares.The stock last traded at $18.43 and had previously closed at $18.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Price Performance

Insider Transactions at ACV Auctions

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 124,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $1,784,472.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,581,875.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 818,691 shares of company stock valued at $12,333,778. Corporate insiders own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company provides data services insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

