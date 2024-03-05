Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 48,059 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,059 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $43,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $111.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total transaction of $3,900,478.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

