Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 700,000 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $40,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $174,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 81.3% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 21,315 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,890,000 after buying an additional 299,615 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 945,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,438,000 after buying an additional 30,349 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:HR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,121,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,577. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

