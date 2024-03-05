Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Acquires 9,372 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.47% of Liberty Broadband worth $62,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 33.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 425.6% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.47. 459,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.49 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

