Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 13,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $61,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,602,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,721,009,000 after purchasing an additional 195,878 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,047,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,651,166,000 after acquiring an additional 564,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,188,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,297,925,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,995,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,927,000 after acquiring an additional 158,031 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $10.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $306.67. The company had a trading volume of 713,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,402. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.29 and a 200 day moving average of $263.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $83.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.78 and a 1-year high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total transaction of $807,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,889,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock worth $40,217,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

