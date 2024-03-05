Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 214,000 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.15% of CoStar Group worth $48,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.21. 778,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,999. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.12 and a fifty-two week high of $92.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.29, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

