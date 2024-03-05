Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Grows Position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766,718 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,265 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 3.52% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $47,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,030,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after buying an additional 612,590 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,638,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,293,000 after purchasing an additional 352,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 707,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 241,215 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $30.45. 91,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,900. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

