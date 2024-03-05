Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $50.42 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 583.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.53% of Unum Group worth $50,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 867,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $744,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 171.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Unum Group by 45.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 108,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after acquiring an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,373. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

