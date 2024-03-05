Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $63.83 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,100 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of PayPal worth $63,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,467,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,635,520. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average of $59.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $79.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Argus downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

