Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.16% of CDW worth $43,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.54. 207,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 737,296. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.50.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.