Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $46,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,685,000 after buying an additional 829,234 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 891,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,367,000 after buying an additional 791,370 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,758,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,336,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,166,000 after buying an additional 251,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HRMY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $45.17.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

