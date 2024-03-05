Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.08% of KLA worth $52,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna lowered KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $623.06.

KLAC traded down $11.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $706.05. 332,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $728.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $615.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $543.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

