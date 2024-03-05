Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 1.39% of Hayward worth $41,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 56.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Hayward in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hayward by 918.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Hayward by 44.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 22.9% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:HAYW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,521. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Hayward’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

