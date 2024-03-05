Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 162,629 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $49,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 35.1% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 35,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 289,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,070,000 after acquiring an additional 80,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $14,083,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.29.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $150.77. 103,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,538. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $64.33 and a 1-year high of $161.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 180.61%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.