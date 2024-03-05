Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 405,000 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 84.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 885,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.92% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $46,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,502,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $55,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after acquiring an additional 912,268 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,729,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after acquiring an additional 748,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITCI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Down 2.0 %

Intra-Cellular Therapies stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,792. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 30.08% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 62,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $4,397,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Halstead sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $3,341,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 346,984 shares of company stock worth $23,476,700. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.