Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.12% of AutoZone worth $54,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 7.4% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

NYSE:AZO traded up $19.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,099.62. The stock had a trading volume of 42,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,640. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,721.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,626.15. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $3,099.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,807 shares of company stock valued at $47,821,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

