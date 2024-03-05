Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.13% of Marvell Technology worth $58,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. 5,561,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,811,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.58. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $80.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.52.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

