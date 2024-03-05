Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $44,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $257.86. The stock had a trading volume of 225,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,701. The stock has a market cap of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.44. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.31.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

