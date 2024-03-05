Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 14,500 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $56,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. TD Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of PSX traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $150.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 27.15%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease bought 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,887 shares of company stock worth $4,543,437. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

