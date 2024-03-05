Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 14.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

