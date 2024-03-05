AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 872,800 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 31st total of 923,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

AeroVironment Trading Up 28.8 %

AVAV stock traded up $37.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.31. 2,947,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,088. AeroVironment has a one year low of $86.69 and a one year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AeroVironment from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AeroVironment

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.