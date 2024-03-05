AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AVAV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Shares of AVAV traded up $35.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.67. 2,539,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $86.69 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

