AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $164.00 and last traded at $162.25, with a volume of 1027859 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.65.

The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,940,000 after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 135.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 106.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 556,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,106,000 after buying an additional 287,730 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 34.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Up 24.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average of $119.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 0.42.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.