AeroVironment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,206 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,056% compared to the typical volume of 969 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,641,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AeroVironment by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVAV traded up $38.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.30. 2,067,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.18. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $86.69 and a twelve month high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AVAV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

