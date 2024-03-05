AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 13.5% in February

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 776,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the January 31st total of 896,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,760.0 days.

AGL Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AGLNF remained flat at $5.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $4.73 and a 52-week high of $8.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other essential services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in retailing of electricity, gas, broadband, mobile, voice, solar, and energy products and services; and operates power generation portfolio and other assets including coal, gas and renewable generation, natural gas storage and production, and development projects.

