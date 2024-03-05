Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 182,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 695,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM), and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

