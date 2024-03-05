AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF) Short Interest Update

AirTrip Corp. (OTCMKTS:EOVBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the January 31st total of 286,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
AirTrip Stock Performance
Shares of AirTrip stock remained flat at C$12.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.77. AirTrip has a 1 year low of C$12.22 and a 1 year high of C$12.22.
About AirTrip
