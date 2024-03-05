AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £83,982.36 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($106,590.13).

AJ Bell Price Performance

AJB stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 305.60 ($3.88). 315,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.40 ($4.54). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJ Bell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on AJ Bell

AJ Bell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.