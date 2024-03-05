AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Sells £83,982.36 in Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Free Report) insider Simon Turner sold 27,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.91), for a total value of £83,982.36 ($106,590.13).
AJB stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 305.60 ($3.88). 315,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,241. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 309.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 290.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47. AJ Bell plc has a 1-year low of GBX 241.60 ($3.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 357.40 ($4.54). The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,822.35, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,470.59%.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
