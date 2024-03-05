Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Shares Gap Down to $133.20

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $133.20, but opened at $122.06. Albemarle shares last traded at $116.42, with a volume of 2,641,307 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALB

Albemarle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albemarle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.