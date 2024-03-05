Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 12,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at about $18,360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 0.8 %

MTD stock traded down $10.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,276.28. 32,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,733. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,200.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,136.51. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Articles

