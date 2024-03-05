Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $623,000 Stock Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,011 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MaxCyte by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 56,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 20,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 11.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MaxCyte alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MaxCyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

MaxCyte Trading Down 11.3 %

Shares of MXCT stock traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 249,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,503. MaxCyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The firm has a market cap of $430.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,384.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

MaxCyte Profile

(Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.