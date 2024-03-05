Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $922,000 Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Down 1.8 %

DIOD traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.33. 29,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $97.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Stories

