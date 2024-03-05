Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.06 Million in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,802,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 82,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 47,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

CTBI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,247. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $722.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $57.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Community Trust Bancorp

In related news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $208,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $208,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,469 shares in the company, valued at $477,225.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch purchased 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,123 shares of company stock worth $128,987. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

