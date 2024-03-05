Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $712,000 in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,526,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $426,899,000 after purchasing an additional 126,662 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MaxLinear by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,946,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MaxLinear by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,994,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,075,000 after purchasing an additional 319,971 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MaxLinear by 97.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,482,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,453,000 after purchasing an additional 51,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

MaxLinear Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 87,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,628. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $36.04.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. Equities analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.