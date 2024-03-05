Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 83.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,809 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 595.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. 23.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.47.

NYSE:TME traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,582,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,818,033. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

