Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 100 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,540.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,260. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,518.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,676.50. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPL

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.