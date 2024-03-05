Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 10,400 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 26.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PRMW shares. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Stock Performance

PRMW traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 216,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,230. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

