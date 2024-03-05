Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Newmark Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 361.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,106,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 866,924 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 320,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter worth approximately $24,650,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Newmark Group from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Newmark Group stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,348. Newmark Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

