Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,082 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.9% during the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 79.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 68,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,527 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 97.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 118.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 144,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 78,261 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.89.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Down 0.6 %

Hologic stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.12. The stock had a trading volume of 280,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,607. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.70. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

